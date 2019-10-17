MINNESOTA (4-2) at DETROIT (2-2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Pick ’em

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Vikings 4-2; Lions 4-1

SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 74-39-2

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Lions 27-9, Dec. 22, 2018

LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Eagles 38-10; Lions lost to Packers 23-22

AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 8, Lions No. 13

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (3), PASS (25).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (7).

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (16), PASS (9).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (27), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Vikings have won three consecutive against Lions, didn’t give up TD to them last season. … Minnesota has won two straight this year, averaging 33 points and giving up 10 points per game. … QB Kirk Cousins NFL-high 142.5 rating past two weeks with 639 yards passing, six TDs, one INT. … RB Dalvin Cook second in NFL with 796 yards from scrimmage, fourth with 583 yards rushing. … WR Stefon Diggs first Viking with two TDs of 50-plus yards in game since Randy Moss against Lions on Oct. 1, 2000. … DE Danielle Hunter NFL-high eight tackles for loss. … Vikings giving up 15.5 points per game, ranking sixth in league. … Lions lost two in row after 2-0-1 start. … QB Matthew Stafford 87 yards passing from 40,000-yard mark for career. Matt Ryan reached mark fastest in 151 games, five more than Stafford has played. … WR Kenny Golladay has scored in two straight home games, five-plus receptions in past three home games. … T.J. Hockenson only rookie TE with two receiving TDs. … DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison two sacks in past three games. … CB Justin Coleman career-high three passes defended last week and INT. Fantasy tip: Diggs had seven catches for 167 yards, career-high three TDs last week. He has nine TD receptions in previous nine division games.

