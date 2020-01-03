EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings President Mark Wilf issued a statement of confidence in general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer on Friday, tamping down speculation about their future two days prior to the team’s playoff game.

“We value Mike and Rick’s leadership,” Wilf said, “and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond.”

Wilf, who co-owns the club with his older brother, Zygi Wilf, has frequently praised the stability and culture of the organization that have been influenced by Spielman in the front office and Zimmer on the field. Both of them are under contract through the 2020 season.

The Vikings (10-6) are eight-point underdogs in Sunday’s wild card round game at New Orleans.

They are in the postseason for the third time in six years under Zimmer, but have won only one playoff game since reaching the NFC championship game after the 2009 season. That was against the Saints in the divisional round after the 2017 season, before a 38-7 loss at Philadelphia in the NFC championship game.

