MINNESOTA (6-3) at DALLAS (5-3)

8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD —Vikings 5-4, Cowboys 5-3

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 16-14

LAST MEETING — Cowboys 17, Vikings 15, Dec. 1, 2016

LAST WEEK — Vikings lost to Chiefs 26-23, Cowboys beat Giants 37-18

AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 8, Cowboys No. 10

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (3), PASS (16)

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (9), PASS (8)

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (4)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (11), PASS (7)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Previous home game for Cowboys also Sunday night. NFC East leaders beat Eagles 37-10 with division lead on line three weeks ago. … Offenses and defenses for Vikings, Cowboys all ranked in top 10. … Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 4-0 against Kirk Cousins, from 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s first two seasons when Cousins was with Redskins. Cousins has 1-6 record vs. Cowboys. … NFL rushing leader Dalvin Cook of Minnesota faces two-time rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott for first time. Third-year back has 894 yards, 153 more than sixth-place Elliott. … Cook trying to become Vikings’ first 1,000-yard rusher since Adrian Peterson in 2015. … Elliott trying to tie career best with fourth straight 100-yard game. … Vikings WR Stefon Diggs tied for second in NFL with 13 catches of at least 20 yards, while Amari Cooper of Dallas tied for fifth with 12. … Diggs seventh in NFL with 710 yards receiving, Cooper eighth at 701. … Vikings are 2-8 on road in six seasons under coach Mike Zimmer in night games, losing all three last year. … In past 10 games on road against teams with winning record at beginning of game, Vikings are 0-9-1. Previous such win was at Atlanta on Dec. 3, 2017. … Vikings DEs have 18 sacks, most by that position group in NFL. Cowboys have allowed 10 sacks overall, third-fewest in league. … DE Danielle Hunter had two sacks, three tackles for loss in previous Dallas meeting. Aims for eighth in row vs. NFC East with sack. Needs 1½ sacks to become youngest to 50 (25 years, 12 days) since 1982. … DE Everson Griffen tied career best with three tackles for loss against Chiefs. … Cowboys have at least 35 points and 400 yards in past two games, fourth time in franchise history to reach those marks in consecutive games. … Cowboys 27-1 when Prescott has passer rating of at least 100, including last week’s win over Giants. … Prescott needs six completions to pass Don Meredith for fifth on career list for Cowboys. Meredith had 1,170. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence has five sacks of Cousins, more than any other QB in his career. All were when Cousins played for Redskins. … DL Michael Bennett, acquired in trade with New England during open week, had sack in Dallas debut. Became 19th player to have sacks with five teams. … S Xavier Woods was NFC defensive player of week with interception, forced fumble against Giants. … Fantasy Tip: Cousins has nine TD passes, no interceptions and 123.5 passer rating in past three road games.

