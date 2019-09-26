MINNESOTA (2-1) at CHICAGO (2-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE — Bears by 2½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 2-1; Chicago 1-2

SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 60-54-2

LAST MEETING —Bears beat Vikings 24-10, Dec. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Raiders 34-14; Bears beat Redskins 31-15

AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 8, Bears No. 14

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (2), PASS (31)

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (13), PASS (11)

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (21), PASS (29)

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (5), PASS (14)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bears swept Vikings last year for first time since 2011, kept Minnesota out of postseason with victory in regular-season finale. … Vikings are 3-15 on road vs. Bears since 2000, but two of those wins have come in last four trips. …. Vikings lead league with seven rushing touchdowns, two shy of last season’s total. … Vikings averaging NFL-low 21 pass attempts per game. … Minnesota has have not allowed third-quarter point yet. Bears are second in league, with six points allowed. … RB Dalvin Cook leads NFL with 375 rushing yards. He’s one of only five players in league history to start season with at least 110 yards and one TD in each of first three games, joining Pro Football Hall of Fame members Jim Brown, O.J. Simpson, Emmitt Smith and Curtis Martin. … Vikings brought back WR Laquon Treadwell, native of Chicago suburb Crete, after cutting 2016 first-round draft pick at end of training camp. … Vikings also brought back CB/PR Marcus Sherels this week, after placing WR/PR Chad Beebe on injured reserve. Sherels has franchise record with five career punt return TDs, including one at Chicago on Nov. 1, 2015. … Chicago had five takeaways at winless Washington on Monday night, bringing season total to six. … QB Mitchell Trubisky completed 25 of 31 passes for 231 yards, threw his first three touchdowns of season against Redskins after struggling in first two games. …. Since entering NFL with Oakland in 2014, LB Khalil Mack is tied for league lead in forced fumbles (18), tied for second in games with two or more sacks (13). Mack had two sacks last week, forcing fumbles on each one. … S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had two of Chicago’s three interceptions on Monday night, running one back 37 yards for touchdown. … CB Kyle Fuller has one interception in each of past two games. … WR Taylor Gabriel had six catches for 75 yards with career-high three TDs before sustaining concussion. Fantasy tip: Cook going against tough run defense could lead to opportunities for receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, assuming Kirk Cousins has time to throw.

