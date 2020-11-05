HOUSTON (1-6) at JACKSONVILLE (1-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Texans by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Texans 1-6; Jaguars 2-5

SERIES RECORD – Texans lead 24-13

LAST MEETING – Texans beat Jaguars 30-14 on Oct. 11, 2020 at Houston

LAST WEEK – Both had byes. Texans lost to Packers 35-20 on Oct. 25; Jaguars lost at Chargers 39-29 on Oct. 25

AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 28; Jaguars No. 31

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (32), PASS (5).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (32), PASS (13).

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (30), PASS (20).

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (28), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Texans have won five straight, 11 of 13 and 16 of 20 in the series, a staggering stretch of dominance amid NFL parity. … Houston’s lone victory this season came against Jacksonville in the first game for interim coach Romeo Crennel. … QB Deshaun Watson has at least 300 yards passing, two touchdowns and a passer rating above 105 in each of his last four games. He torched Jacksonville for 359 yards and three scores in Week 5. … WR Will Fuller has a TD catch in five straight games. … WR Brandin Cooks has seven or more catches in three consecutive games. … The Jaguars have lost six in a row and have allowed 30 or more points in each of them. It’s the only such streak in franchise history. … Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton, a sixth-round draft pick from Oregon State, will make his NFL debut. Luton is replacing injured starter Gardner Minshew (thumb) after being inactive the first seven games. The 6-foot-6 Luton has NFL size and arm strength, but his draft stock plummeted because of a lack of mobility and a history of injuries. … The Jaguars expect Luton to be better at getting the ball down the field to WRs DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole. … Rookie RB James Robinson has three TDs in the last two games. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 706 yards from scrimmage. … The Jaguars expect to get FS Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) and LB Myles Jack (ankle) back after missing a game. … Fantasy tip: Houston’s defense hasn’t been worth starting all season, but coming off a bye week and facing a rookie QB seems like the ideal spot for a breakout performance.

