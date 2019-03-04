ZURICH (AP) — A FIFA panel overseeing Women’s World Cup preparations has recommended using video review to help referees.
FIFA says its organizing committee for competitions wants the technology and video assistants to help women referees at the June 7-July 7 tournament in France.
The plan has strong backers in FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA leader Aleksander Ceferin, also the chairman of Monday’s panel.
Final approval is needed from FIFA’s ruling council meeting next week in Miami.
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW's Jake Browning shows off arm at NFL combine while WSU's Gardner Minshew gives 'all I've got'
- At last, Seahawks' saga with ill-fated second-round pick Malik McDowell comes to an official end
- UW's Ben Burr-Kirven shines at NFL combine, and Seahawks like what they see among speedy DL
- No. 25 Huskies overcome foul trouble vs. Stanford to narrowly avoid disastrous Bay Area road trip VIEW
- 3A boys state: O'Dea in 11th heaven after beating Mount Spokane for title VIEW
The Video Assistant Referees (VARs) will likely include men helping advise all-female teams of referees and assistants. No domestic women’s competition uses VAR.
Some men with experience working as VARs at the 2018 World Cup in Russia took part in trials at a boys’ youth tournament in Qatar last month with Women’s World Cup match officials.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports