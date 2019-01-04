CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Oladipo made a 3-pointer from just above the top of the arc with 0.3 seconds left in overtime to give the Indiana Pacers their sixth straight victory, 119-116 over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Oladipo had 36 points and seven rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 12 rebounds in the first game of a five-game trip.

Chicago’s Zach LaVine hit a 3-pointer from the corner, but after time ran out in the extra period.

LaVine led Chicago with 31 points. He made two 3-pointers in the closing moments of regulation to tie it at 105 and send it overtime. He hit the first 3 with 17.3 seconds left from outside the left side of the arc, then knotted it with 3.9 seconds remaining from almost the same spot.

Indiana’s Thaddeus Young had 16 points, including several key baskets down the stretch in the fourth quarter, to help the Pacers overcame an early 12-point deficit.

Lauri Markkanen had 27 points, and Kris Dunn had 16 points and 17 assists for Chicago.

Chicago led 78-75 heading into the fourth quarter, but Indiana grabbed a six-point lead with 1:12 left when Sabonis hit a pair of free throws. LaVine then tied it

TRADE FALLOUT: Guards MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr., acquired by the Bulls in a trade Thursday that sent guard Justin Holiday to Memphis, has not yet joined Chicago. The Grizzlies also sent second-round picks in 2019 and 2020 to the rebuilding Bulls. Chicago waived guard Cameron Payne in another move.

“What we did last night was consistent with our direction,” Executive Vice President-Basketball Operations John Paxson said before Friday. “Getting the two second-round picks was important to us. We’re going to keep Wayne Selden. He’s a young player and we’ll see what he develops into. It’s a deal we felt we had to make.”

Coach Jim Boylen wasn’t yet sure where the 24-year-old Selden, whom he called a “big thick dude,”will fit in.

YOUTH TO THE FRONT: Chandler Hutchison, a 22-year-old rookie forward, moved into Chicago’s young lineup and made his fourth start this season. Hutchison and the Bulls’ four other starters — Markkanen, Wendel Carter Jr., LaVine and Dunn — were all first-round picks. Dunn, who’s 24, is the oldest in the group. Carter is the youngest at 19.

“(The trade) gives Chandler Hutchison an opportunity to play,” Paxson said. “He’ll have to meet the standards Jim (Boylen) and we want, but he’ll get the opportunity.”

TIP-INS

Pacers: C Myles Turner was back in the starting lineup, wearing a face mask, after breaking his nose in a collision with Atlanta forward-center John Collins midway through the third quarter of a 116-108 win Monday in Indianapolis. Turner had 20 points, eight rebounds and blocked four shots in less than 24 minutes in that game, then needed only a brief medical procedure to fix his nose. “I’m feeling great,” Turner said before Friday’s game. “Excited to get out there.”

Bulls: F Bobby Portis (sprained right ankle) missed his seventh straight game but might return Sunday when the Bulls host Brooklyn. Portis will have another contact day on Saturday. “It does look good,” coach Jim Boylen said, “but I’m not going to bank on it.” … F Jabari Parker entered the game in the first quarter after not playing since Dec. 13 at Orlando (nine games) due to illness and coaching decisions.

UP NEXT

Pacers: At Toronto on Sunday night

Bulls: Host Brooklyn on Sunday night.

