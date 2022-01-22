KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 16 points and No. 24 Tennessee beat No. 13 LSU 64-50 Saturday night, avenging a 12-point loss two weeks ago.

Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) opened with a 14-0 run spanning more than six minutes. After leading by five at halftime, the Vols started the second half with an 8-2 spurt.

Vescovi hit 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first half and finished 5 of 11. The guard also had six rebounds. Uros Plavsic was physical inside with 12 points and six rebounds.

LSU (15-4, 3-4) lost its third straight game. Tari Eason had 16 points, Brandon Murrray scored 15 and Eric Gaines had 10.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: Eason had 24 points when LSU beat Tennessee 79-67 at home Jan. 8. During that game, LSU point guard Xavier Pinson went down with a knee injury, and he hasn’t returned since. He may be ready for Texas A&M on Wednesday. … Darius Days went down with an ankle injury in Wednesday’s loss to Alabama but played against the Vols. Early in the second half, he reinjured the ankle, but he returned. … Mechanical problems grounded LSU’s charter flight after the Alabama game. The Tigers finally left Tuscaloosa on Thursday ad went straight to Knoxville instead of back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Tennessee: John Fulkerson scored 24 points in a huge win over Arizona on Dec. 22. In the five games he’s played since, he’s scored a combined 20. The super-senior big man has been replaced in the starting lineup by 7-foot junior Plavsic. … Josiah-Jordan James missed most of the Vanderbilt game after being hit above the eye. He played his normal minutes Saturday.

NEXT UP

LSU: After a long time away from home, the Tigers return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night for a date with Texas A&M, a team that received some votes in this week’s poll.

Tennessee: The Vols will tangle with Florida on Wednesday. The Gators have a rugged schedule with Vanderbilt on Saturday, a trip to Ole Miss on Monday and then a swing to Knoxville on Wednesday.

