GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Austrian skier Stephanie Venier edged Olympic champion Sofia Goggia to win her first World Cup in a crash-interrupted downhill race that was ended early on Sunday.

The race was finished with 10 skiers still waiting to descend the Kandahar course after Italy’s Federica Sosio became the seventh to crash after a jump. The 24-year-old was taken to a local hospital by helicopter.

The Italian team said Sosio suffered a broken left leg and was to have an operation. Federica Brignone, another to crash at the same spot, was undergoing an MRI to determine any damage to her right knee.

Goggia said her own successful return from injury was overshadowed by Sosio’s misfortune.

“One of my teammates got injured so I have lots of emotions. One is my result, my performance, and the pain and the sadness from this crash,” Goggia said. “It’s always sad.”

Venier finished 0.25 seconds quicker than Goggia, who was also second in Saturday’s super-G. The Italian was competing for the first time since she broke a bone in her right ankle while training in October.

“I came here to Garmisch and wanted to take a step forward in relation to my ankle — also with a view to the upcoming world championships. It’s not good to set expectations too high. I knew how it felt going into every turn,” said Goggia, who only returned to training a little over two weeks ago. “I’m happy with the progress I made.”

Kira Weidle delighted the home fans by finishing third, 0.54 seconds behind, ahead of Swiss skier Corinne Suter, who was fastest in the first training run Thursday, and Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec.

Venier was third in a downhill at Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy the previous weekend.

“I felt very good today. I was very relaxed at the start, the flat upper part was very agreeable and the jump went very far. I actually had nothing to lose,” the 25-year-old said. “I never thought I’d finish ahead of Sofia Goggia.”

There was disappointment for Venier’s teammates Ramona Siebenhofer, who had been going for her third consecutive downhill win after back-to-back victories in Cortina, and Nicole Schmidhofer, going for her third of the season.

Schmidhofer, who won Saturday’s super-G, finished seventh, 1.03 seconds slower than Venier, and Siebenhofer was eighth, 1.37 off the pace.

It was worse still for their teammate Cornelia Huetter, who was one of the first to crash off the course spectacularly, leading to a lengthy delay.

Italy’s Nicol Delago set the tone when she crashed wearing the No. 1 bib.

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin skipped the weekend’s races and was planning a return in Maribor, Slovenia next weekend before the world championships in Are, Sweden.

Lindsey Vonn also took a break to give her troublesome knee injury a chance to recover. Vonn had hinted at immediate retirement after failing to finish a super-G in Cortina the previous Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports