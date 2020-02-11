LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tourism officials in Las Vegas are allocating $2.4 million to host the NFL draft in April.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board on Tuesday approved the budget for promotions, police, and “marquee event elements,” including $500,000 for contracts to be signed by the authority chief executive, Steve Hill, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .

Plans for the April 23-25 draft include closing a central part of the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip near Caesars Palace and setting a red carpet area amid the iconic fountains in front of the Bellagio resort.

Boats will ferry players and VIPs to the stage.

A main viewing area is planned near the High Roller observation wheel next to the Caesars Forum, where teams will make their selections in a conference center the league and city are dubbing Selection Square.

The NFL began moving the draft around in 2015. It has been in Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville, Tennessee.

Plans call for the draft to be in Cleveland next year.