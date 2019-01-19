TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Varnado scored 32 points including a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left and Troy beat Georgia State 77-75 on Saturday, ending the Panthers’ seven-game win streak and handing them their first Sun Belt Conference loss of the season.

D’Marcus Simonds gave the Panthers a 75-69 lead with 2:36 remaining but missed the front end of a one-and-one with 12. 1 seconds left, setting up Simonds’ long, straightaway game-winner.

Varnado scored 15 points in the first half and Troy led 36-34 but Georgia Southern quickly took the lead in the second half and led until Troy’s 8-0 game-ending run.

Charles Norman added 15 points for Troy (10-8, 3-3), which made only 13 of 21 free throws but that was still decisive with the Panthers making only 5 of 12. Varnado scored 32 points for the second straight game, both times tying his career high.

Simonds finished with 28 points and Devin Mitchell 20 for the Panthers (15-4, 5-1), who made 12 3-pointers.