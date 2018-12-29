NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt cornerback Joejuan Williams is bypassing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Williams revealed his plans via Twitter on Saturday.
The 6-foot-3 Williams finished his junior season with 61 tackles, four interceptions and 13 pass breakups. He was a second-team selection on The Associated Press all-SEC team and the coaches’ all-SEC team.
Williams said in his tweet that he “had many memorable experiences at Vandy” and he wanted to thank “everyone who has made an impact” on his college career. He added: “I’m going to miss my teammates the most, over the years I acquired a set of brothers and we share a bond that will never be broken.”
Vanderbilt (6-7) finished its season Thursday with a 45-38 Texas Bowl loss to Baylor.
