NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt is making some improvements to its football stadium to address what athletic director Malcolm Turner says are “very clear and obvious limitations” until a plan is devised to upgrade all of the university’s athletic facilities.

Turner, who started Feb. 1, announced the upgrades Tuesday along with other renovations including the basketball arena and baseball stadium.

The athletic director says that Vanderbilt has some work to do before providing the “first-class experience we all desire” at the football stadium .The last major renovation to the stadium were done in 1981. Vanderbilt will hire to devise an overall renovation plan.

For now, Turner says Vanderbilt will remove the videoboard in the south end zone and replace the videoboard in the north end zone.

Memorial Gym is getting new lighting and sound systems, and Turner says talks are ongoing for renovations to the locker rooms and other areas used by players. Hawkins Field, which is hosting an NCAA regional starting Friday, will get new artificial turf.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25