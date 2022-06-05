CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Spencer Jones drove in two runs and Vanderbilt staved off elimination with an 8-1 victory over hosts Oregon State in the Corvallis Regional on Sunday.

The teams will meet again Monday in the double-elimination regional.

Vanderbilt (39-22) went up 3-0 in the second inning, with runs scored on an error, a wild pitch and Jack Bulger’s RBI single to center. Spencer Jones added a solo home run in the third inning.

Tate Kolwyck’s RBI single in the fourth stretched Vandy’s lead to 5-0. Javier Vaz hit a two-out, two-run double in the sixth, then scored on Jones’ single to make it 8-0.

Justin Boyd scored for Oregon State (46-16) on an error in the seventh, but the No. 3 overall seed couldn’t make up the deficit and clinch the regional without a loss.

Devin Futrell (9-3) scattered five hits but no runs over six innings for the win. He struck out four and walked two.

Oregon State starter Jacob Kmatz (8-2) allowed five runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings for the loss.

Vanderbilt beat San Diego 14-4 victory earlier Sunday. All nine starters had at least one hit, and starter Nick Maldonado got the win, allowing four runs on seven hits over 7.2 innings.

