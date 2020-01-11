VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty and Donovan Clay both hit two free throws in the final 3 seconds and Valparaiso held off Drake 66-61 on Saturday.

Clay hit all seven of his free throws and topped the Crusaders (9-8, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Freeman-Liberty finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Valparaiso shot just 33% from the floor and 32% from distance but made 18 of its 20 free throws.

Roman Penn paced the Bulldogs (12-5, 2-2) with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, but he also had five of Drake’s 18 turnovers. Liam Robbins added 13 points and four blocks. Garrett Sturtz pitched in with 12 points and six boards off the bench.

Drake shot 49% overall but made just 2 of 20 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs were 3 of 4 at the foul line.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25