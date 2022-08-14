MADRID (AP) — Gennaro Gattuso debuted as Valencia coach with a 1-0 win against promoted Girona in a Spanish league match in which his team played a man down during most of the second half on Sunday.

Carlos Soler converted a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time, then the hosts held on despite Eray Comert’s sending off with a straight red card shortly after halftime at Mestalla Stadium.

Gattuso took over from José Bordalás, who was fired despite leading Valencia to the Copa del Rey final in his single season in charge. Valencia finished ninth in the league last season and club owner Peter Lim, a Singaporean businessman, remains under attack by fans over his policies. The club removed president Anil Murthy from his post in May following the leak of private conversations that made the club’s leadership look bad.

Girona, back in the first division after a three-year absence, struggled despite the man advantage and finished with only one attempt on target.

KUBO LEADS SOCIEDAD

Takefusa Kubo made the most of his debut with Real Sociedad, scoring the team’s 1-0 win at Cádiz.

The 21-year-old Japanese attacking midfielder is playing yet another season on loan from Real Madrid after stints with Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe.

Kubo picked up a nice pass by Mikel Merino behind the Cádiz defender and scored with a shot from inside the area in the 24th minute.

Sociedad, which finished sixth in the league last season, was in control during most of the match at the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium. It only failed to get a bigger win because of a solid performance by Cádiz goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma.

Cádiz barely avoided demotion last season, finishing just above the relegation zone.

Sociedad hosts Barcelona next Sunday, while Cádiz visits Osasuna on Saturday.

Defending champion Real Madrid debuts at promoted Almería later Sunday.

