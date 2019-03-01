MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia looks likely to leave the club at the end of the season after 10 years at Old Trafford.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Ecuador international and the club have yet to agree to a one-year contract extension, which reportedly needs to be triggered by Friday.
Valencia, who is currently out with a calf injury, was signed from Wigan in 2009 and switched from being a winger under former manager Alex Ferguson to a right back in recent years.
Solskjaer said the 33-year-old Valencia “has had a fantastic career here at Man United and in England. He’s one of the Premier League winners left in the dressing room.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- Pete Carroll on Seahawks injuries, Earl Thomas, Frank Clark, Russell Wilson and more WATCH
- Goodbye, Legion of Boom: Seahawks GM John Schneider says Earl Thomas will enter free agency WATCH
- 'No bitter side to it': Now coaching 1,000 miles away, Lorenzo Romar is still one of UW's biggest fans | Matt Calkins
- Hardwood Classic Live: Scores, updates and more from Washington state basketball tournament
- 'Don't eat the cheese': How Mike Hopkins is using mousetraps to keep Huskies on the path to success
___
More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports