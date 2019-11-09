MADRID (AP) — Valencia scored two late goals to beat Granada 2-0 and move within three points of the top of the Spanish league on Saturday.

Daniel Wass scored from close range in the 74th minute and Ferrán Torres added to the lead deep in stoppage time to give Valencia its third straight victory heading into the international break.

“It was an important week for us and we were able to earn these important victories,” Wass said. “They give us a lot of confidence going into the break.”

It took a few minutes to confirm Wass’ goal as video review checked on a possible offside position of another Valencia player involved in the play.

Dani Parejo’s goal for hosts Valencia a few minutes earlier had already been canceled by VAR because of offside. Kevin Gameiro also had a goal called off for offside in injury time.

Valencia has the same 20 points as Granada, which got off to a great start in its return to the first division but has lost three consecutive matches. Real Sociedad leads the league with 23 points, one more than both Barcelona and Real Madrid. Madrid visits Eibar later Saturday, while Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo.

Valencia was coming off wins over Lille in the Champions League and Espanyol in the Spanish league.

Valencia lost two players because of injuries on Saturday — Geoffrey Kondogbia in the first half and striker Rodrigo in the second.

Valencia has lost only once in its last 20 league matches at Mestalla Stadium.

RED-HOT PÉREZ

Lucas Pérez scored his seventh goal in as many matches as Alavés comfortably defeated Valladolid 3-0 to move further away from the relegation zone.

Pérez converted a 75th-minute penalty kick for Alavés, which jumped to 15th place with 15 points, six from safety.

The former West Ham striker has scored in each of his last seven matches, surpassing his total goal tally for last season.

Joselu and Tomás Pina had scored the first two goals for the hosts in the first half.

Valladolid, sitting 13th in the 20-team standings, had lost only one of its last seven league matches entering the weekend, with the defeat coming against Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium.

