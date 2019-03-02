DALLAS (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Joakim Noah scored 12 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 111-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Memphis had its largest margin of victory this season in winning for the second time in seven games. Dallas suffered its most lopsided loss of the season. The Mavericks have won one of their last seven games.

Avery Bradley and rookie Jevon Carter each scored 15 points for the Grizzlies. Mike Conley and C.J. Miles each contributed 12 points.

Valanciunas has had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in three of his six games with Memphis, since being traded from Toronto.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 22 points. Dwight Powell had 13 and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 10. The Mavericks shot a season-low 31 percent (26 for 85) from the field.

The Grizzlies used a 9-0 run to take a 33-21 lead after the first quarter. The Mavericks didn’t shoot or rebound well in the first 12 minutes. They were 7 for 21 (33 percent) from the field, including 1 for 8 on 3-pointers. They were also outrebounded 14-8.

Dallas pulled within six points at 41-35 midway through the second quarter, but the Grizzlies increased their lead to as many as 16 points and led 62-49 at halftime.

Conley scored 10 points, including all five of his free throws, in the quarter. Doncic scored 10 points and Dwight Powell had nine in the second quarter.

Dallas scored the first six points of the second half on 3-pointers by Dirk Nowitzki and Doncic, but it was mostly downhill from there.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: They led by as many as 36 points. The previous largest margin of victory was 21 points, 117-96, against Phoenix on Oct. 27. . F Justin Holiday slipped to the floor and injured his right knee in the first quarter. The Grizzlies said he could have returned to the game, but didn’t. . Only Kobe Bryant has scored more career points against Memphis than Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki’s 1,467. Bryant had 1,636.

Mavericks: Dallas previous most lopsided loss this season was 26 points, at New Orleans on Dec. 5. . Doncic missed all five 3-point attempts in the first half. When he canned his first 3-pointer 54 seconds into the second half, he raised his arms triumphantly. His missed his final two attempts. . Dallas has made five or more 3-pointers in 244 straight games. . Hardaway was in the starting lineup after missing Friday’s practice because of an illness.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Mavericks: Begin a three-game trip at Brooklyn on Monday.

