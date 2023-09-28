Jayden Perry scored on a penalty kick to lift the No. 4 UCLA women to a 3-2 victory over Washington at Husky Soccer Stadium.

Ioanna Papatheodorou scored both goals for UW (5-3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) on penalty kicks.

Washington lost for the eighth consecutive time to the Bruins, last defeating UCLA (8-1, 2-0) by a 2-1 score in Seattle in 2015. UCLA leads the all-time series 24-4-2.

• Hannah Griffin scored the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute as No. 19 USC earned a 2-1 victory over No. 23 Washington State.

Margie Detrizio scored for the Cougars (7-3).

The goal was Detrizio’s team-best fourth of the season and marked her 22nd career goal. With the finish, Detrizio moved into sole possession with the eighth-most goals in program history.

• The Seattle Pacific women won 1-0 at Northwest Nazarene as Sophie Beadle scored in the 47th minute on an assist from Maya Parman.

• Kailee Wilson had one goal and one assist to help Seattle U to a 2-0 victory over visiting Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Hallie Bergford also scored for the Redhawks (3-8-1).

Men’s basketball

• The tip time and television details for Gonzaga’s Feb. 10 showdown against Kentucky have been finalized. The Zags and Wildcats will clash at Rupp Arena at 1 p.m. PT on CBS, per a Southeastern Conference release.

Volleyball

• No. 7 Washington State earned a 3-0 victory at Oregon State (5-8, 0-3 Pac-12) by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 25-17.

Magda Jehlarova had 10 kills and four blocks for the Cougars (13-1, 3-0). Argentina Ung had 27 assists and 10 digs.

• Visiting Texas Arlington earned a 3-1 victory over Seattle U. Game scores were 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18.

• Seattle Pacific downed Alaska Fairbanks 3-1 by scores of 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18.

Men’s soccer

• Seattle U spotted visiting Utah Valley a 2-0 lead before scoring five goals in a 5-2 WAC victory at Championship Field. Yeider Zuluaga had two goals and an assist for the Redhawks (6-2-2).

• Seattle Pacific opened Great Northwest Athletic Conference play with a 1-1 draw against Northwest Nazarene. Raymundo Mendez scored for the Falcons (2-3-2, 0-0-1).