The Washington women’s golf team completed the first round of the Silverado Showdown in Napa, California, in eighth place with a 13-over 301.

The Huskies were led by senior Winnie Ng, who carded a 1-over 73, tied for 14th.

Washington State is 16th (+23, 311).

• The opening round of the Seattle University Redhawk Invitational men’s golf tournament at Chambers Bay in University Place was halted by hazardous weather conditions. SU was tied for ninth when play was stopped.

HONORS

• Washington softball’s Baylee Klingler was named Pac-12 player of the week. Klingler hit .364 over the three-game series with three home runs and six RBI.

• After helping the Seattle U Redhawks to a three-game sweep of Dixie State, Stefanie Madrigal earned her second WAC pitcher of the week award of the season. Madrigal had two complete-game wins, allowing only one unearned run across 14 innings.

• Seattle Pacific junior David Njeri was named the GNAC men’s field athlete of the week after he moved to No. 3 on the GNAC all-time list in the triple jump. He placed second in the event at the West Coast Relays with an NCAA Championships provisional qualifying mark of 49 feet, 9¾ inches.