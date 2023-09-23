The Washington women’s cross-country team had a stellar opener Saturday, putting five runners in the top 40 and finishing fourth overall at the Virginia Invitational in Charlottesville, Va.

The UW men got a top-10 finish from Luke Houser, plus an impressive debut from freshman Tyrone Gorze.

The 13th-ranked Husky women’s squad outran eight ranked squads, placing fourth with 131 points. Second-ranked Northern Arizona won.

Sophie O’Sullivan led the Huskies with a 15th-place finish over the 5,000-meters in 16:40.

All-American and NCAA mile champion Houser led the Husky men’s team to a 17th-place finish.

Houser was 10th in the extremely strong field in a time of 23:36 for 8k.

In his collegiate debut, Gorze earned a top-40 finish, as he crossed the line in 23:50 for 34th overall. He was the No. 3 freshman finisher.

More X-country

• Annika Esvelt ran to a top-10 finish in the women’s race, and Brennan LeBlanc was the leader for the Seattle Pacific men at the Bill Roe Western Washington Classic cross-country meet.

Esvelt completed her 6 kilometers in 22 minutes, 4.9 seconds for 10th place.

Her effort helped the Falcons finish seventh in the team standings. That was fifth among the seven Great Northwest Athletic Conference teams in the meet. The University of Victoria won.

LeBlanc, a senior, crossed the finish line 38th in the 8-kilometer men’s race, going the distance in 26:09.1. He was SPU’s front-runner for the third meet in a row.

Seattle Pacific was eighth. As was the case on the women’s side, the men were fifth among the seven GNAC schools that were entered in the meet.

Volleyball

• Seattle Pacific (10-2, 4-0 GNAC) pulled out a 3-2 victory against No. 15-ranked Central Washington (8-4, 2-2 GNAC). Erin Smith led the Falcons with 13 kills, Sarah Brachvogel had 11 and Maddie Pruden had 10, plus three blocks.

• Seattle U (5-8, 0-2 WAC) fell in three sets to host Tarleton.

Soccer

• Jacqueline Blakeley got the lone score for Seattle Pacific (4-2-1, 1-0-1) in a 1-1 tie with Western Washington (3-2-2, 1-0-1).

Hockey

• Sam Popowich had the game-winning goal as the Seattle Thunderbirds downed the host Wenatchee Wild, 3-2. Coster Dunn got the opening goal for the T-birds and Braeden Cootes also scored.

• The Everett Silvertips defeated the Victory Royals, 5-2, at Angel of the Winds Arena as five different Tips scored: Julius Miettinen, Cade Zaplitny, Carter Bear, Teague Patton and Dominik Rymon.

Minors

• Despite a furious comeback in the eighth and ninth innings, the Tacoma Rainiers fell to the Red Rock Express, 12-10, at Cheney Stadium. The Rainiers scored three runs in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth. Cade Marlowe and Zach DeLoach each had four hits for Tacoma (77-72).