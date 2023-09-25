The Washington women’s basketball team released its nonconference schedule and weekly conference matchups, the Huskies and the Pac-12 announced Monday.

The nonconference slate features three 2023 NCAA tournament teams — Sacramento State, Hawaii and Elite Eight squad Louisville.

Washington opens the season at Alaska Airlines Arena against Sacramento State on Nov. 6.

The Huskies host Montana State (Nov. 9), Pacific (Nov. 15) and Seattle University (Nov. 18) before heading to Honolulu for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown to face Idaho State, Air Force and Hawaii.

Washington returns home to play San Francisco (Dec. 3), then travels to Pullman for an early rivalry game against Pac-12 tournament champion Washington State on Dec. 10.

Washington returns home to play Saint Mary’s (Dec. 16), and concludes nonconference play at Louisville (Dec. 20).

Constantine suspended

The Western Hockey League announced that Kevin Constantine, coach of the Wenatchee Wild, has been suspended pending an independent investigation into alleged violations of WHL regulations and policies. Constantine is a former coach of the Everett Silvertips.

Baseball

• The Tacoma Rainiers drew 384,498 fans to Cheney Stadium in 2023, a record amount for any of the 63 seasons of Class AAA baseball in Tacoma. That number surpassed the 378,518 who patronized Cheney Stadium in 2011, the first season of the ballpark’s remodeled configuration.

Men’s soccer

• Washington midfielder Richie Aman was named Pac-12 player of the week after producing one goal and three assists in two matches.