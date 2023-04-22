The Washington women’s rowing team won the Simpson Cup with a thrilling victory over California in the final race of the annual UW-California dual regatta on Saturday morning on Montlake Cut.

In the men’s race, No. 1 Cal edged the No. 3 Huskies by just over one second.

The UW women’s varsity eight was dead even with the Cal crew throughout the early portion of their race, and stretched the lead to win by just under six seconds, with roughly one boat length of open water separating the two old rivals.

Washington finished the varsity eight race in 6:14.770, while Cal’s time was 6:20.719.

The Washington women also won the varsity four race, while the Golden Bears earned wins in the second varsity eight, third varsity eight and the novice eight/fourth varsity eight events.

The men’s and women’s Cal dual was part of the rowing programs’ Title IX celebration recognizing the 50th anniversary of the passing of the landmark law. After the races, the UW varsity’s racing shell was dedicated in honor of Catherine “Kit” Green, a longtime UW athletic department employee and pioneer in women’s athletics.

“I’m really happy with that result,” said UW women’s coach Yasmin Farooq. “What made it extra special was that they raced in the ‘Kit Green,’ which we dedicated today. Kit was in the coaches’ launch with me and got to watch the whole race.”

In the men’s race, the 111th UW-Cal dual, the defending national champion Golden Bears edged the Husky varsity crew by a distance of three seats.

The Bears, who returned all nine members of their varsity crew from last season, had an advantage of more than eight seconds over the Huskies in the national championship final last spring.

On Saturday, the Bears crossed the finish in 5:30.018, while UW’s time was 5:31.202.

“I’ve said it before that we are on the right trajectory, and I still feel that way,” said UW men’s coach Michael Callahan.

The Washington men earned a win in the third varsity eight, while Cal won the second varsity eight, fourth varsity eight and freshman eight races.

Football

• Eastern Washington hosted a 70-plus play scrimmage at Roos Field in Cheney. The defense stepped up with a strong performance, forcing three field-goal attempts and securing two turnovers. Unofficially, the defense finished with four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Linebacker Bishop Blakely had two sacks.

On offense, quarterback Kekoa Visperas started with the first unit and marshaled four drives, marching down the field in each of the first three before the defense stepped up to force field-goal attempts. He finished the day with 10 completions on 19 attempts for 97 yards, getting sacked once. Michael Wortham had a 14-yard touchdown run.

Women’s tennis

• Washington swept Washington State 7-0 at Nordstrom Tennis Center in the annual Boeing Apple Cup Series. The Huskies finished the regular season with a 16-7 record and will head to the Pac-12 tournament with a 6-4 conference record. Seniors Hikaru Sato and Jennifer Kerr both got singles wins in potentially their final matches on the purple courts. WSU is 7-14 and 0-10.

Softball

• Baylee Klingler and Rylee Holtorf each homered and Silent­Rain Espinoza had two RBI as host Washington (32-10, 13-7 Pac-12) scored a run in the ninth inning for a 6-5 victory over Utah (30-9, 12-5).

• Katie Walling was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI as Seattle U (27-17, 8-10 WAC) lost 7-5 at Grand Canyon (37-10).

Baseball

• Kiefer Lord pitched a gem as Washington (21-12, 8-8 Pac-12) dominated No. 9 Stanford (24-12, 12-5), shutting out the host Cardinal 9-0. After tiptoeing around trouble in the early going, Lord settled in and befuddled the Cardinal bats for the remainder of his eight innings, allowing three hits. The right-hander fanned 10 batters, matching his career high, and retired the final 16 batters he faced. Michael Snyder hit a three-run homer for the Huskies and Johnny Tincher also drove in three runs.

• Jacob McKeon had a pair of RBI doubles in Washington State’s 8-3 series-clinching win over Santa Clara (18-15) at Bailey-Brayton Field. The Cougars (24-13) are off to their best start since 1994 after tallying 11 hits to support starter Grant Taylor, who struck out six and allowed just two hits while working into the sixth inning. Caden Kaelber picked up the save after firing four scoreless innings and striking out five.

• Trevor Antonson hit a grand slam and Jackson Reed had a two-run shot as host Seattle University (12-23, 8-9 WAC) earned a 10-7 victory over Sacramento State (20-19).

Minors

• Reid VanScoter (2-0) pitched six innings of one-hit, no-run ball, striking out six, as the host Everett AquaSox beat the Vancouver Canadians 7-3. James Parker and Charlie Welch homered for Everett.

• Mike Ford hit a two-run single in the eighth inning and three Rainiers pitchers limited the Chihuahuas to one run on six hits as host Tacoma beat El Paso 2-1.

Track and field

• One of the oldest records in Washington history, Dan Bell’s 1987 steeplechase mark, was taken down by senior Ed Trippas, who won the event at the Payton Jordan Invitational at Stanford’s Cobb Track. Trippas, a 2020 Olympian for Australia who is in his first season as a Husky, was timed in 8:31.40, the second-fastest time in the NCAA so far this season. It broke Bell’s record of 8:32.27.

• Emily Thomason of Seattle Pacific won the pole vault with a clearance of 12 feet, 4 inches, putting herself onto the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying list at the Wildcat Open meet in Ellensburg.

Rowing

• The Washington State women picked up a victory in the second varsity eight race at the Lake Wheeler Invitational in Raleigh, N.C. The Cougars took second place in the first varsity eight race.