Washington’s Nikki Martincic and McKenna Bryant won the 4,000-meter head race and later finished third in the 250-meter sprint to highlight the UW women’s rowing team’s performance Saturday at the Burnaby Lake Small Boat Regatta in British Columbia.

In the morning, UW veterans Martincic and Bryant turned in the best time among 32 entries in the 4K head race, completing the course in 16:45.126. A pair from the University of British Columbia finished second, with UW’s Angharad Broughton and newcomer Elena Collier-Hezel finishing in third place.

The UW’s Jeri Rhodes (like Collier-Hezel, a transfer from Michigan) and Leah Nash finished in sixth place, earning a spot in the afternoon sprint, a 250-meter race featuring the top six finishers from the 4K.

In the sprint, those three Husky pairs finished in third, fourth and fifth places.

The Washington State duo of Ilaria Macchi and Siena Snow finished second in the sprint, just 0.401 seconds behind a pair from the University of British Columbia.

Hockey

• Kyle Crnkovic scored two goals as the host Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Vancouver Giants 6-4 in Western Hockey League action.

Cross country

• The Seattle University women won the Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem, Oregon. The Redhawks had 70 points to top the 17-team field. Seattle Pacific was seventh. In the men’s field, Seattle U was fifth and SPU 10th.

Caitlyn O’Neil was seventh for Seattle U, Lilianne Hargreaves was eighth and Azalea Groleau 11th in the women’s race. SPU’s Annika Esvelt finished ninth.

Volleyball

• Hannah Hair had 11 kills and Seattle Pacific hit a season-high .323 to sweep past Saint Martin’s in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference match 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 in Brougham Pavilion. Sarah Brachvogel added 10 kills, three service aces and three block assists for the Falcons (7-9, 5-3).

Soccer

• Allesandro Tomasi and Johan Espinoza scored late goals as the host Western Washington men (7-0-3, 3-0) rolled to a 3-1 victory over Seattle Pacific (3-4-4, 2-1-1), which got a goal from Cameron Yriondo.

• Dayna Diaz scored in the 78th minute as the host Western Washington women (6-1-3, 5-0-1) secured a 1-0 victory over Seattle Pacific (6-3-1, 4-2).