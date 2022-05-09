The Washington women’s golf team finished Monday’s first round at the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional tied for second place, while sophomore Stefanie Deng completed the round in a tie for third, at 1-under 70.

Deng was one of just four women to complete the first 18 holes at the University of Michigan Golf Course with a score under par. She tied with one other golfer after shooting a 70.

UW freshman Kennedy Knox is also near the top of the leaderboard, as her 1-over 72 placed her in a tie for fifth place.

Washington will head into Tuesday’s second round just two shots off the lead after an opening-round team score of 9-over 293. Arkansas carded a 7-over 291 to earn the top spot. Washington is tied with host Michigan in third.

Hockey

• The Seattle Kraken signed forward Max McCormick to a two-year extension ($762,500 average annual value).

McCormick played in 10 NHL games for the Kraken during the 2021-22 season and spent the remainder of the season with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL). He totaled 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 46 games with the Checkers, setting a new AHL career high with 0.63 points per game.

Track and field

• Lizzy Daugherty of Seattle Pacific, who set a personal-best by 13¾ inches in the pole vault last has been named GNAC women’s field athlete of the week. Daugherty cleared 12 feet, 4 inches to win the event at the Linfield Open in McMinnville, Ore. Her previous outdoor best was 11-2¼.