The Washington women’s golf team saw its season come to an end Wednesday after finishing 12th in the NCAA Columbus (Ohio) Regionals.

The Huskies finished 41-over par in the three-round tournament. Freshman Stephanie Deng was the top Husky, tying for 33rd at 9-over. The top six teams advance to the national championships.

Football

• Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere was named to his second All-America team as The Associated Press released its FCS team. He’s the seventh first-team All-American QB to play at Eastern Washington.

Baseball

• Jack Larsen’s fielder’s choice in the 10th inning gave the Everett AquaSox a 6-5 win over the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils. Kaden Polcovich homered for Everett.

Softball

• Seattle U landed five players on the All-Western Athletic Conference first team. Ally Choate, Stefanie Madrigal, Shi Smith, Cherise Silvan, and Bailey Thompson were named first team, while Carley Nance and Olivia Viggiano earned second-team honors.

Soccer

• Claire Neder scored twice as the Seattle Pacific (8-0-1) women handed visiting Western Washington (3-1-2) a 4-1 loss. SPU will wrap up its season Saturday at Central Washington.