BERKELEY, Calif. — Haley Van Dyke made a free throw with two seconds left as the Washington women’s basketball team beat California 61-60 Thursday night.
After a timeout, Dalayah Daniels missed a three-pointer for the Golden Bears.
Trinity Oliver made two free throws with 1:48 left to give the Huskies a 60-55 lead. But Cal answered with Leilani McIntosh’s bucket and Jazlen Green’s three-pointer to tie the game at 60.
Van Dyke had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies (7-14, 2-11 Pac-12). Nancy Mulkey had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Lauren Schwartz chipped in 12 points.
Daniels scored 21 points for Cal (11-11, 2-9) and Jayda Curry had 16 points.
Washington shot 38% for the game and made 6 of 14 three-pointers. The Huskies led 21-18 after one quarter and 39-27 at halftime before the Bears rallied in the second half.
Washington plays at Stanford on Saturday to end the regular season.
