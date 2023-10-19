The Washington women’s soccer team earned a 3-1 victory Thursday over visiting Utah in a Pac-12 match.

The Huskies (7-5-3, 2-4-1) got two goals on free kicks, one from Hailey Still and one from Kelsey Branson.

The Utes (5-6-5, 1-4-2) outshot the Huskies 13-11, but UW dictated the pace of play for much of the afternoon, by far creating the most dangerous chances.

The Huskies continued to pile on pressure and doubled the lead just before halftime. Taking Jace Holmes’ layoff perfectly in stride at midfield, Riley Brown made a darting run past several defenders before unleashing a long range strike, catching the keeper off her line in the 42nd minute to make it 2-0.

Branson pushed the advantage to 3-0 in the 56th minute.

• The visiting Seattle Pacific women tied Western Oregon 1-1 in a GNAC match. Chloe Gellhausscored the goal for the Falcons (9-2-3, 6-0-3). Mercedes Cullenmade three saves against the Wolves (7-2-4, 4-2-3).

• Seattle U dominated visiting Southern Utah in a 4-0 victory at Championship Field.

Advertising

The Redhawks (7-8-2) outshot the Thunderbirds 30-6.

Sarah Creighton had a goal and an assist. The Redhawks also got goals from Caroline Penner, Makinzie Packwood and Emma de la Cruz.

• Margie Detrizio scored in the 23rd minute to lift Washington State (9-5-1, 2-4-1 Pac-12) to a 1-0 victory over visiting Colorado (10-4-2, 2-3-2).

The Cougars are 9-4-1 all-time against the Buffaloes and have won four of the last five matches. The Cougars are unbeaten in the series since 2018.

UW men fall to Cal

California secured a 2-1 victory over the Washington men.

Fernando Lara gave the Bears (6-4-3, 2-2-1) a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute and Kevin Carmichael made it 2-0 in the 33rd off a corner.

Imanol Rosales kept the Huskies (5-5-4, 2-3-1) from being shut out.

Volleyball

• No. 22 Seattle Pacific earned a 3-2 victory at No. 18 Central Washington by game scores of 25-14, 14-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-7.

For the Falcons (15-3, 9-1 GNAC), Maddie Pruden had 12 kills, and Hannah Hair tied her career high with 11 blocks.