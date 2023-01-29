TEMPE, Ariz. – Dalayah Daniels scored 14 points and the Washington women’s basketball team defeated Arizona State 55-53 Sunday afternoon.

The game tied 49-49 when Lauren Schwartz hit a layup to give the Huskies (11-9, 3-7 Pac-12) the lead for good with 3:50 remaining. Hannah Stines hit two more layups down the stretch for UW to close out Arizona State (7-12, 0-10).

Washington shot 46% from the field as Stines finished with 10 points. Daniels added eight rebounds and four assists. Schwartz hit her 125th career three-pointer and finished with seven points and five assists.

“Great road win, as road wins are hard to get in the Pac-12,” UW coach Tina Langley said.

“While it’s obvious that you can always count on this team’s fight, we are learning to stay focused and execute down the stretch. So proud of how this team just continues to grow.”

Haley Van Dyke had six points and eight rebounds. Trinity Oliver finished with six points, five rebounds and two steals. Jayda Noble had four points, four assists and five rebounds.

Washington out-rebounded Arizona State 41-30, and forced 13 turnovers. The Sun Devils shot 33% from the field and their 53 points were their fewest in any game this season.

Jaddan Simmons and Tyi Skinner each scored 11 points for Arizona State.

Simmons also had eight rebounds and five assists, while Skinner scored all of her points in the fourth quarter.

Washington returns home to host California on Friday night and Stanford on Sunday afternoon.