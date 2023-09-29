The Washington volleyball team remained winless in the Pac-12 as sixth-ranked Oregon secured a 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 victory Friday night in Eugene.

The Huskies (9-5, 0-3) won the first set but the Ducks (13-1, 3-0) took the next three.

Audra Wilmes had 12 kills for Washington, and May Pertofsky and Kierstyn Barton each contributed 11 kills.

Gabby Gonzales had 15 kills for Oregon and Mimi Colyer chipped in 14 kills.

The Huskies play at Oregon State on Sunday.

Hockey

• Dominik Rymon scored in overtime as the host Everett Silvertips beat the Wenatchee Wild 3-2 in Western Hockey League action at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Rymon also scored in the first period for Everett and Cade Zaplitny had a goal in the third period.

Tyler Palmer made 26 saves for the Silvertips.