Washington knocked UCLA out of sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 volleyball standings Sunday with a four-set road victory.

The No. 8 Huskies (11-3, 2-2 Pac-12) knocked the Bruins (8-5, 3-1) into a four-way tie atop the conference standings with Cal, Stanford and Utah.

Washington sits in a five-way tie for fifth along with Washington State after the 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 victory.

It’s the sixth consecutive year Washington has won at UCLA.

“We expected UCLA to be really good and to fight well and we knew they had some exceptional outside hitters,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “It’s been a long six weeks on the road and we needed a gritty one here with a few players injured. Really happy to see us execute some great serving and passing to really carry us through.”

Kara Bajema had 18 kills and 11 digs, and Samantha Drechsel added 12 kills for the Huskies, who had seven aces in the first two sets (and nine overall). Shayne McPherson and Maria Bogomolova had three aces each.

Bogomolova also hit .421 for eight kills on 19 attacks, which are both career highs. She had no hitting errors in the spot start.

Washington returns home this week after playing 13 of its previous 14 matches on the road to start the season. UW hosts Oregon State on Friday and Oregon on Sunday.

• Jocelyn Urias had 18 kills and Pia Timmer added 17 as Washington State (13-3, 2-2 Pac-12) beat USC 25-20, 25-22, 26-28, 16-25, 15-13 in Los Angeles. Khalia Lanier had 23 kills, 11 digs and five blocks for the Trojans.

Softball

• Former Washington Husky Ali Aguilar was among those who made the 2020 U.S. Olympic team, which was announced Sunday. Aguilar, who graduated in 2017, was a two-time All-American and has been part of the U.S. national team for several years. She is the fifth Husky softball player to play in the Olympics.

men’s soccer

• No. 7 Washington (10-1-0, 4-0-0 Pac-12) won its sixth consecutive match, beating Cal 1-0 on the road. Blake Bodily scored, on an assist from Christian Soto, in the 29th minute.

• Declan McGlynn had a hat trick as Seattle U beat visiting Missouri-Kansas City 4-1 for its fourth consecutive win. It’s the first hat trick for the Redhawks (6-3-2, 3-0-0 WAC) since 2015. McGlynn is the WAC scoring leader with seven goals.

Women’s Soccer

• Washington’s (6-4-0, 2-1-0 Pac-12) four-match winning streak came to an end at No. 2 Stanford, 4-0.

• Mo Nagel scored her first career goal as Seattle U (5-6-2, 1-0-1 WAC) had a 1-1 draw at Missouri-Kansas City.

• Makame Gomera-Stevens’ golden goal in the 91st minute gave No. 14 Washington State (9-2-0, 2-1-0 Pac-12) a 1-0 road win vs. No. 20 California.

Hockey

• Bryce Kindopp scored twice as the Everett Silvertips beat the Spokane Chiefs on the road 4-3. Kindopp’s seven goals in five games leads the Western Hockey League.