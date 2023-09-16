Washington volleyball finished nonconference play with a 9-2 record, posting a solid four-set win over Saint Mary’s in a match Saturday at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo.

The Huskies had a 10-3 edge in aces and got a strong effort from their group of outside hitters en route to a 25-16, 18-25, 25-19, 25-18 victory.

Senior transfer Kayce Litzau played the full match with Molly Wilson dinged up from Friday’s match. Litzau had 44 assists, her most thus far as a Dawg, and UW hit .267 compared to .240 for the Gaels (6-6).

The Huskies open Pac-12 play at 7 p.m. Thursday on the road against WSU.

Rainiers top Oklahoma City

The Tacoma Rainiers (74-69) won a slugfest Saturday, outlasting the league-leading Oklahoma City Dodgers (87-54) by an 11-10 final.

In the fifth and sixth innings, Taylor Trammell and Robbie Tenerowicz each cranked home runs measured over 400 feet. The Rainiers clinched a season-series victory over the Dodgers (8-6), with one game remaining Sunday.

Trammell had his second four-RBI game this season.

• The Everett AquaSox were knocked out of the Northwest League Championship series Saturday night when they fell 10-2 to the host Vancouver Canadians, who won the series 3-1.

MORE VOLLEYBALL

• Maddie Pruden had seven kills and Emily Tulino tied her career high with six service aces as Seattle Pacific swept Saint Martin’s 3-0 in Lacey. Scores were 25-22, 25-20, 25-18. The win was the seventh straight for the Falcons (8-2, 2-0 GNAC) and put them alone atop the conference standings after the first weekend of play.

• Seattle U volleyball (5-6) concluded a nonconference tournament with comeback victories over George Mason and Albany in five sets and four sets, respectively. Both matches were at George Mason as part of the Patriot Invite in Fairfax, Va.

SOCCER

• Tatum Thomason netted a late penalty as UW women’s soccer (5-1-2) closed out its nonconference slate with a 2-1 win at Air Force (3-4-0).

• Host Seattle Pacific men’s soccer (2-3-1) played the Colorado School of Mines (0-1-4) to a 1-1 draw. Diego Pena-Selgado had the score for SPU.

CROSS COUNTRY

• Seattle Pacific’s Annika Esvelt, in her first race since May, ran to a second-place finish and led the Falcons to third place as a team at the PLU Invitational cross country meet. Esvelt completed her 6 kilometers in 21 minutes, 41.3 seconds. In the men’s meet, Brennan LeBlanc was 15th and led SPU to a fifth-place finish. He went 8 kilometers in 25:47.5.