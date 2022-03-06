The Washington softball team wrapped up its weekend at the Boyd Gaming Classic in Las Vegas with a 14-0 win vs. New Mexico State (2-11).

UW went 4-1 in Las Vegas.

Olivia Johnson was 2 for 3 with four RBI with a walk and a home for UW (15-5).

Kelley Lynch threw five scoreless innings in the mercy-rule shortened game. She gave up three hits, struck out five and walked three.

More softball

• Seattle U (11-9) was held to a pair of singles in a 9-0 loss to Utah (15-6) in Fullerton, California.

Baseball

• Washington (7-5) was held to one hit in a 1-0 loss to visiting Yale (3-4), giving the Bulldogs the weekend series.

• Kyle Sherick hit a two-run homer as Seattle U (2-7) beat visiting British Columbia 5-3.

• Justin Van De Brake was 3 for 4 with an RBI as Washington State lost (7-5) to Iowa (6-5) at the Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic, 6-5.

Gymnastics

• Amara Cunningham tied for first on the floor (9.875) and floor (9.900) and Skylar Killough-Willhelm won the beam (9.925) as Washington (196.825) beat Stanford (196.375) and Utah State (196.225) in a home tri-meet.

Hockey

• Jared Davidson had two goals and an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds handled the Tri-City Americans 5-2.

Rowing

• After a one-day delay due to windy conditions, the Washington women’s rowing team opened its season on Lake Las Vegas, splitting four races with USC. UW won the second varsity eights and varsity fours. USC won the varsity eights and second varsity fours. Washington State was also scheduled, but returned home after races were postponed Saturday.