Gary Snyder, father of Utah Jazz coach Quinn Snyder, died Thursday of cancer age 80.

Snyder, who lived in Seattle at the time of his death, graduated from Seattle’s Queen Anne High School and played baseball at the University of Washington. He was an infielder on the 1959 team that was one win from the College World Series. That team is in the UW Hall of Fame.

Snyder played in the Giants’ minor-league system before returning to the Seattle area. He coached baseball at Shorecrest and led the team to the 1975 big-school state title.

He became a charter inductee into the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1988.

When he retired in 2004, he had spent 32 years in education and spent his last stop as athletic director at Mercer Island High School, where he worked for 16 years.

UW soccer teams claim road wins

The Washington soccer teams came up with a pair of road Pac-12 wins on Sunday.

The women’s team knocked off No. 7 USC in Los Angeles 2-0 in a battle of teams in second place in the Pac-12.

Summer Yates had a goal and an assist for UW (10-4-2, 6-2-0 Pac-12), and Helena Reischling scored her first career goal. Siena Ruelas had the clean sheet in goal.

It’s the first win against a top-10 team for Washington since beating No. 2 Florida in 2017.

The top-ranked UW men (14-1-0, 7-0-0) beat last-place San Diego State 3-0. Blake Bodily scored twice, his first collegiate brace, for the Huskies, and Jaret Townsend also scored. Sam Fowler made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

It was the Huskies’ 10th consecutive win.

UW volleyball picks up road win

Samantha Drechsel had 18 kills and the ninth-ranked Huskies had 17.5 team blocks for a rare win in Boulder, beating Colorado 25-15, 25-20, 22-25, 25-13.

It was UW’s second win at Colorado since 2013.

Kara Bajema had 14 kills for UW (16-4, 7-3), and Ella May Powell had 43 assists.

More soccer

• Declan McGlynn’s goal in overtime (93rd minute) lifted the Seattle U men to a 2-1 win over Utah Valley. Noe Meza also scored for the Redhawks (10-3-3, 7-0-1 WAC), who extended their unbeaten streak to nine games.

• In Los Angeles, No. 18 UCLA scored twice in the second half to end a three-game losing streak to the No. 19 Washington State women 2-1. MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson scored for the Cougars (10-5-1, 3-4-1 Pac-12).

More volleyball

• Magda Jehlarova had 18 kills, and Pia Timmer added 17 as visiting No. 24 Washington State beat No. 18 Utah in a marathon match, 23-25, 25-15, 24-26, 28-26, 16-14. Dani Drews had 31 kills for the Utes, matching a program record for the rally-scoring era.