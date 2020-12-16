On April 29, 2019, UW quarterback Jacob Sirmon entered his name in the transfer portal, before removing it two days later.

It’s more likely the second time sticks.

Sirmon — a 6-foot-5, 240-pound redshirt sophomore from Bothell — has again entered the transfer portal, his father David Sirmon confirmed to The Times on Wednesday.

“This is a positive part of his path,” David Sirmon told The Times on Wednesday morning. “It didn’t work out at Washington, like he dreamed it might. That’s just the nature of football, and you keep on fighting for your dreams, and that’s what he’s doing. So he hugged Jimmy. He hugged John. He talked to every person in the program, either to his face or with some type of text.

“I think he’s leaving on great terms and with a clear heart. He wants to play ball and wishes Washington all the very best.”

A former Bothell High School standout, Sirmon appeared in six games in his UW career and completed 3 of 4 passes for 28 yards. He served as Jacob Eason’s backup last season, completing 2 of 3 passes for 19 yards in mop-up duty. Despite being the odds-on favorite to assume the starting role this offseason, that spot went to redshirt freshman Dylan Morris — who has started all four games this fall.

When he signed with Washington in 2018, Sirmon was ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 1 player in the state of Washington, the No. 6 pro-style passer and the No. 94 overall prospect in his class by the 247Sports Composite.

