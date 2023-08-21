Two Washington Huskies — wide receiver Rome Odunze and edge rusher Bralen Trice — were selected to the The Associated Press preseason All-America first team announced Monday.

Odunze, a fourth-year player, and Trice, a fifth-year player, were both named to the All-Pac-12 first team last season. They are listed as first-round choices in some 2024 NFL mock drafts.

Washington is one of seven schools with multiple players on the AP preseason team.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia has four on the first team: tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, safety Malaki Starks and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

Ohio State is second with three first-team selections, including receiver Emeka Egbuka, a third-year player from Steilacoom. Another Buckeye who played high-school ball in Washington, former Eastside Catholic standout JT Tuimoloau, was named to the second team as an edge rusher.

Michigan, Penn State, Iowa and Louisiana State matched UW’s feat of placing two players on the AP first team.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Michigan running back Blake Corum, Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt and Miami safety Kam Kinchens are returning 2022 first-team players who were selected to the preseason team by a media panel.

The Big Ten led all conferences with 12 players on the first team; the Southeastern Conference was next with seven. The Pac-12 had five.

Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will serve a three-game suspension to start this season as part of self-imposed penalties for NCAA recruiting infractions.

The suspension will take Harbaugh off the sideline for the second-ranked Wolverines’ home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. He will be permitted to coach the team during the week, as per NCAA rules.

“While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today’s announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We will continue to support coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes.”

Michigan officials said interim coaching appointments would be announced at a later date.

“I will continue to do what I always do and what I always tell our players and my kids at home, ‘Don’t get bitter, get better,’ ” Harbaugh said in a statement.

The Wolverines are coming off a second straight Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance under Harbaugh, who is 74-25 in eight seasons at his alma mater.

Michigan had proposed a four-game suspension as part of a negotiated resolution to the case with the NCAA enforcement staff, but the association’s committee on infractions reportedly declined to accept that proposal.

“The Michigan infractions case is related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities — not a cheeseburger,” Derrick Crawford, NCAA vice president of hearing operations, said in a statement. “It is not uncommon for the COI to seek clarification on key facts prior to accepting. The COI may also reject an NR if it determines that the agreement is not in the best interests of the Association or the penalties are not reasonable.”

The cheeseburger mention is in reference to speculation by Michigan fans that gained traction online that the alleged infractions were related to Michigan coaches paying for a recruit’s lunch during a dead-period visit.