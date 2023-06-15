With a Pac-12 Championship and first Top-10 NCAA Outdoor finish in over 40 years in hand, UW men’s track coach Andy Powell was named the USTFCCCA West Region Men’s Coach of the Year on Thursday.

It’s the second year in a row Powell has won the outdoor honor. He also earned Pac-12 Men’s Coach of the Year honors this spring and was the West Region Men’s Coach of the Year winner during the indoor season as well.

COLLEGE

• Western Washington senior Jordan Lee was named the 2022-23 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men’s Athlete of the Year. It marks the first time that a golfer, male or female, has won the conference’s top athlete award. Lee was national runner-up at the NCAA championships and the GNAC Golfer of the Year.

GOLF

• Shane Prante of The Home Course in DuPont won the Pelzer Golf Oregon Open Invitational at Eagle Crest by two strokes.

• Kennedy Knox of Rainier won match play at the Seattle Women’s Golf Association City Tournament at Seattle Golf Club.

minors

• After knotting up the score in the top of the ninth, the visiting Albuquerque Isotopes topped the Tacoma Rainiers 10-8 in 12 innings.

• Alberto Rodriguez had three hits for the Everett AquaSox, who downed the host Tri-City Dust Devils, 4-3.