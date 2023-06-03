The Washington men’s rowing team will compete for national championships in the first, second and third varsity eights Sunday at the IRA Championship Regatta at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, N.J.

The Huskies had all three of their eight-oared crews earn places in grand finals with two wins and a second-place finish in semifinals Saturday.

UW was one of just three programs to earn a place in all three grand finals, along with California and Yale.

Also on Saturday, Washington’s varsity four crew closed out its season with a win in the petite final, placing that boat seventh overall.

Washington’s day began with the first of two semifinals in the varsity eight. Favored California broke away from the starting docks in the lead with Harvard and Washington close behind.

The Golden Bears won the semi with a time of 6:02.434, about six seats in front of Washington (6:04.640). Northeastern was about eight-tenths of a second in front of Harvard for third.

Princeton, Yale and Syracuse earned berths into the grand final with top-three finishes in the other semi.

The Huskies won their second varsity eight semifinal in wire-to-wire fashion, taking the lead from the start and essentially holding the same margin over second-place Harvard for the full 2,000 meters. The Huskies won with a time of 6:15.581, 2.716 seconds in front of the Crimson (6:18.297). Dartmouth was third.

Cal, Yale and Brown advanced from the other semifinal.

Yale took the early lead in the third varsity eight heat, with Cal second and UW third. The Huskies quickly rowed into second and, before the 1,000-meter mark, had rowed through Yale into first place.

The Huskies, seeded No. 1 overall, won in 6:29.185. Cal (6:32.235) and Yale (6:33.675) finished comfortably in the other two qualifying spots.

Harvard, Brown and Dartmouth moved through to the grand final from the other semifinal.

Washington’s varsity four was placed into the petite final (places 7-12) after the semifinals were canceled due to poor weather Friday afternoon.

The Husky four won the race with a time of 7:11.053 while Harvard was second, in 7:11.721. Holy Cross held on for third place.

Rainiers romp

Jake Scheiner hit a grand slam as the host Tacoma Rainiers beat the Sacramento River Cats 11-7 in front of a packed house of 7,267 fans (largest home attendance at Cheney Stadium this season).

Dylan Moore scored three runs for the Rainiers and Adam Engel had four hits, including a triple and a double. Mason McCoy had two hits and drove in two runs.

• Harry Ford hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning as the host Everett AquaSox beat the Hillsboro Hops 9-6.

Ford went 3 for 5 and scored two runs. Alberto Rodriguez drove in two runs for the AquaSox.