A Washington men’s crew won The Visitors’ Challenge Cup on Sunday at Henley Royal Regatta outside London in record time.

The Huskies came from behind in the final 100 meters to chase down a crew from England’s Tideway Scullers School and Molesey Boat Club to win the race by 3 feet in 6 minutes, 27 seconds.

The win was the 10th Henley trophy in Washington rowing history and marked the second Husky victory in the 175-year history of the Visitors’ Challenge Cup, as the UW men previously won it 1977.

Washington’s men’s eight fell to Oxford Brookes “A” crew in the UW’s other Henley final Sunday — the Temple Challenge Cup.

The victorious Husky four was comprised of half of the Huskies’ 2022 varsity eight: stroke Jack Walkey, three-seat Logan Ullrich, two-seat Gert-Jan van Doorn and bow Mattijs Holler.

HYDROPLANES

• A spectacular end-over-end flip of the Lynx Healthcare hydroplane brought a sudden end to this year’s Madison (Ind.)( Regatta on the Ohio River. Jimmy Shane in Miss HomeStreet was declared the winner of the H1 Unlimited Racing Series event.

The driver of the Lynx Healthcare, Corey Peabody, 43, of Kent, was immediately taken to the medical facility at the racecourse, where his condition was evaluated and he was released, apparently not seriously injured. The flip came during an exciting battle between Peabody and Shane through the first four laps of the final heat. The race was stopped, and the race was declared official.

Minors

• The Tacoma Rainiers scored two runs in the fourth inning in a 3-2 victory over visiting Salt Lake.

Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis started his rehab by going 0 for 1 with a walk for the Rainiers.