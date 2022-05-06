The Washington men’s and women’s tennis teams both lost Friday in the first round of the NCAA championships.

Afterward, UW men’s coach Matt Anger stepped down after 28 years at the helm.

For the UW women, Vanessa Wong broke the school record for career wins.

The Husky men (18-12) faced Pepperdine (18-7) in Columbia, South Carolina, losing 4-0.

It was Washington’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017, achieved in part by a run to the Pac-12 tournament final two weeks ago.

At No. 1 singles against Pepperdine, UW ace Clement Chidekh was leading 6-4, 4-3 when the matches were stopped.

Seniors Jack Davis (147 combined singles and doubles wins) and Ewen Lumsden (101) played their final matches for the Huskies.

Anger guided the Huskies to the NCAA championships for the 22nd time in his 28 years. He will stay on to coach Chidekh in the NCAA individual championships in May, where Chidekh is one of the top 16 seeded players.

Anger will then transition into becoming the personal coach for Chidekh as he moves on to a professional career.

The UW women (14-12) faced Baylor in College Station, Texas, losing 4-2.

Wong defeated Isabella Harvison at No. 1 singles, 7-5, 6-2, for win number 112 in her five seasons at UW. That broke a tie with 2001 alum Kristina Kraszewski.

The win pulled the Huskies to within 3-2. Hikaru Sato had also just notched a win in the No. 2 spot, before Baylor pulled away.

Wong added 81 doubles wins, for 193 combined singles and doubles wins, which is also a UW record.

Softball

• Ninth-ranked Washington (33-12) lost 5-2 at Utah (25-24). Madison Huskey hit her 13th homer of the season for the Huskies, a two-run shot. Gabbie Plain (16-5) allowed four earned runs in five innings,

• Seattle U (28-22, 14-9 WAC) swept a doubleheader from host Dixie State, winning 2-1 and 3-1. Madison Kahwaty drove in three of Seattle U’s five runs across the doubleheader, hitting doubles in both games. Stefanie Madrigal and Grace Luderer were excellent in the circle, combining to allow just eight hits in 14 innings.

Baseball

• The Tacoma Rainiers (8-20) dropped their third straight to the Salt Lake Bees (15-13) by a 9-5 final, slipping to 3-7 on their road trip. Donovan Walton had a two-run double and Cal Raleigh had two hits and an RBI for Tacoma. Starter Justus Sheffield worked two innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits.

• The host Vancouver Giants scored four runs in the last two innings to beat the Everett AquaSox 7-6. James Parker went 4 for 4 for Everett (9-14), including a two-run homer.

• Washington State starting pitcher Cole McMillan struck out eight in six innings and four Cougars (20-23) recorded multiple-hit games in a 9-3 series-opening win over Utah Valley (16-29) at Bailey-Brayton Field.