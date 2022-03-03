As COVID-19 restrictions continue to change in the area this month, fans at University of Washington sports events are also seeing fewer requirements.

Starting with Thursday’s home men’s basketball game against Oregon, there will no longer be a vaccine verification process, which required either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Masks will still be required at this time in all indoor spaces but not while eating or drinking.

Masks will not be required outdoors.

The changes include all remaining gymnastics meets (including the NCAA regional), softball and baseball games, and indoor tennis matches.