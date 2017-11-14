No. 11 USC is the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12.

Washington State rose five spots to No. 14 and Washington dropped nine spots to No. 18 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday evening.

The Cougars (9-2), idle this week, are coming off a 33-25 victory at Utah. WSU will win the Pac-12 North if it defeats the Huskies in the Apple Cup next week at Husky Stadium (time TBA).

The Huskies (8-2), who host Utah at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, suffered their second road loss of the season last week, a 30-22 setback at Stanford that effectively eliminated the Pac-12 from playoff consideration.

USC, at No. 11, is the highest-ranked CFP team from the Pac-12.

Stanford is ranked No. 22.

There was a shakeup at the top of the CFP committee’s ranking, with Alabama taking over at No. 1, Clemson moving up to No. 2, Miami No. 3 and Oklahoma No. 4.