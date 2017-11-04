Without QB Justin Herbert, the Ducks managed just three points while playing it conservatively against No. 12 Washington.

As the rain fell on a subfreezing night, Justin Herbert jogged onto the field at Husky Stadium for pregame warmups and took snaps with Oregon’s first-string offense, perhaps an indication that he would return after missing four games because of injury.

If the Ducks were going to have any chance at upsetting No. 12 Washington, then they needed their sophomore quarterback who led them to a 4-1 start before breaking his collarbone Sept. 30.

All week coach Willie Taggart kept everyone speculating about who would line up under center: Herbert or Braxton Burmeister.

In reality, it wasn’t much of a decision.

After a 38-3 drubbing by Washington — the first time since 2007 that Oregon failed to score a touchdown — Taggart admitted he never seriously considered playing Herbert.

In doing so, the Ducks relied on a risk-adverse, run-heavy offensive attack against a defense that entered the game No. 2 nationally among FBS teams in yards (236.3) and points (12.1).

“It is what it is,” Taggart said. “It’s where we’re at. We’re trying to do what we feel like is best to help our football team win ballgames.”

Burmeister, a true freshman who is 1-3 as a starter while substituting for Herbert, had his best moments on the opening drive when he led Oregon 63 yards for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Soon after, the Huskies curtailed the Ducks’ rushing attack, essentially forcing Burmeister to beat them throwing the ball, and he repeatedly came up woefully short while completing 7 of 13 passes for 31 yards.

Washington registered two sacks and collected an interception.

The Huskies surrendered 131 rushing yards to running back Royce Freeman and Oregon finished with 278 on the ground, but after the opening series the Ducks crossed midfield just twice in their next 11 drives.

“It’s tough,” Taggart said. “We can run the ball better if we could throw it better. It’s good to see that our guys are able to run the football when everyone knows we’re going to run the football. But it is what it is and we got to find a way to try to win some ballgames doing what we do.”

The Ducks had a chance to take a 10-0 lead before running back Kani Benoit fumbled at the UW 19 late in the first quarter.

Instead Washington surged ahead 10-3 following a 34-yard field goal from Tristan Vizcaino and Dante Pettis’ 64-yard punt return for a touchdown.

“I thought the momentum change was once we fumbled the ball on that second drive,” Taggart said. “That was huge. And then for them to get a punt return (for a TD), I thought it really got them going. It got their crowd into it. It really was a big momentum change for us.”

Oregon didn’t fear punting to Pettis, who set an NCAA career record with nine touchdown returns, but the Ducks expected a better punt from freshman Adam Stack.

“It was a line drive,” Taggart said. “We didn’t give it enough hang time on it to get our guys down there. That’s like football 101. When you’re punting the ball, you got to allow your guys time to get down there, and we didn’t do a good job with that kick.”

During the second and third quarters, Washington’s offense came to life while scoring four touchdowns on scores of 31 yards or longer.

The 35-point blowout was reminiscent of UW’s 70-21 win last year over Oregon at Autzen Stadium.

“It definitely did,” Oregon safety Tyree Robinson said. “They got away with it last year. They started having fun and tried to disrespect us and stuff like that.

“But they (saw) that when we came out in the first half, we played with them. If it wasn’t for the little gadget plays, we would have been right there with them. But hey, credit to them. They’re a great football team and we just got to do better.”

In their first year under Taggart, the Ducks (5-5, 2-6 Pac-12) are a win away from bowl eligibility. They have a bye next week before facing Arizona and Oregon State at home in their final two games.

Many Oregon players expect Herbert will return in their next outing.

“To me, I think he looks great,” sophomore tight end Jabob Breeland said. “I think he’ll be back, but we’ll see how it goes. … He’ll help a lot in other ways because he’s more of a leader so he’ll help in that way.”

Taggart added: “We’re taking our lumps now. We’ll take them, but we’ll come back swinging. I promise you that.”