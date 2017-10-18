UW's Myles Bryant: ""I think we’re pretty confident. We think anybody can step up and play and we know there won’t be any dropoff."

The timing could not have been much worse.

The No. 12 Huskies lost starting cornerback Jordan Miller to a season-ending broken ankle in Saturday’s 13-7 defeat at Arizona State. Washington was already playing without its other starting cornerback, Byron Murphy, who could miss several more weeks with a broken foot.

The Huskies (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12), idle this week, will likely turn to one of their true freshman cornerbacks — Keith Taylor or Elijah Molden — to start against UCLA next week. The Bruins are just 3-3 this season (1-2 Pac-12) entering Saturday’s game vs. Oregon, but junior QB Josh Rosen leads the Pac-12 (and ranks second nationally) with 392.3 yards passing per game.

Rosen, no doubt, will test UW’s young corners — and test them often.

“They’re the No. 1 pass offense in the Pac-12, so that’s a challenge we want,” UW sophomore nickelback Myles Bryant said Wednesday. “I think we’re going to step up to it and do a good job. …

“I think we’re pretty confident. We think anybody can step up and play and we know there won’t be any dropoff between the next person and the previous starter.”

Junior Jomon Dotson, a converted running back, will be in the mix too, but the Huskies are expected to turn to either Taylor or Molden with Miller out.

Taylor, a 6-foot-2, 186-pound native of Long Beach, Calif., has seven tackles and one pass breakup in six games this season. Molden, 5-10, 186 pounds out of West Linn, Ore., has 12 tackles and one pass breakup in seven appearances. Both have been regulars on special teams, and co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake has consistently praised both this season.

“I think they’re developing pretty well,” Bryant said. “They know the ins and outs of our defense, they know the techniques and I think Coach Lake has done a good job of preparing them for that role. If they have to step up, they’ll be ready.”

Sophomore Austin Joyner has played well the past four weeks in Murphy’s place. Murphy, a redshirt freshman, is not expected to recover in time for the UCLA game.

“I think Byron is going to come back with an even bigger chip on his shoulder and play with more of an edge,” Bryant said. “So I’m excited to see that.”