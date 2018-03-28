The last few seasons, Washington played a weaker nonconference schedule which allowed it to ease into the season. That’s not the case this time around.

No one will ever get a Washington coach or player to admit this, but spring football is different for the Huskies this year. These 15 days carry more urgency than before. There is no room for sloppiness, no excuse for a bad practice.

The reason? The bear of an opponent UW is going to open its season against. Actually, make that a Tiger of an opponent.

In 2016 and 2017, the Huskies had the luxury of being able to work out their kinks during their nonconference schedule. Rutgers, Idaho, Portland State, Montana, Fresno State — they each inspired about as much fear as a Labradoodle.

Washington could afford a bad series or quarter. An interception or fumble could be overcome. But when the Huskies play Auburn in Atlanta on Sept. 1, they’ll need a microscope to even see the margin for error.

That’s why a productive spring is crucial to this team. That’s why jelling sooner rather than later is compulsory. It’s all building toward the opener, which won’t necessarily make UW’s season, but could absolutely break it.

“My main goal is to go undefeated,” said senior running back Myles Gaskin, who’s primed to break Napoleon Kauffman’s all-time rushing record at Washington. “It’s all about winning games.”

As you well know, the Huskies lost in the College Football Playoff semifinal two seasons ago and were in the playoff conversation for much of last year. It’s not a stretch to think that this group — however far down the road — has its sights on a national title.

When Washington coach Chris Petersen was asked what he took from the CFP loss to Alabama in 2016 and the Rose Bowl loss to Penn State in 2017, he answered “That we’re not there, you know. We’re close, but we’re not there.”

To be fair, Petersen couched that quote by saying that he can’t even really think about the question because the current Huskies have such a long way to go. Yeah, they return plenty of high-end talent, but given some of the key losses, this is still a new team.

There is no Dante Pettis, the NCAA’s all-time punt-return touchdown record holder who led the Huskies in receiving. There is no Vita Vea, a defensive lineman who earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year last year. There is no Keishawn Bierria, the linebacker who was considered the heart and soul of the defense, just like there is no Coleman Shelton, who made first-team All-Pac-12 at center.

That’s not to say that the Huskies aren’t still loaded. Great programs lose great players to graduation or the NFL every year. The point is that the makeup is different, which means chemistry will be, too.

“Awesome first day, really good energy. Really good effort,” said Petersen in his opening remarks during his news conference.

Then there was a quick pause.

“And we’ve got a long ways to go in execution.”

There isn’t a coach in the country who doesn’t think similarly about his program right now.

Lost players plus new faces and time off will always lead to rust. Expectations should still be stratospheric for this year’s Huskies, but they’re oceans away from being a finished product right now.

The good news is that everybody seemed to be pleased with the first day of spring practice. Quarterback Jake Browning was praising his teammates’ effort — both the new ones and the returning ones — but added a caveat.

“I think a lot of people had a good day one, but it’s about having a good day two, day three, day four,” Browning said. “I hope everybody’s an All-American, but having a good day one is a lot easier than having a good day one through six.”

That’s more true this spring than ever. Auburn is 157 days away. For the Huskies, that means having a good day one through 157.