Talk of a national championship began with a declaration from receiver Jalen McMillan in December and continued with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. this month.

Hard to not to be that ambitious when you’re returning a bundle of blue chips from a team that finished No. 8 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll last season.

The Huskies led the nation in passing yards per game, were second in total yards per game and were seventh in points per game en route to finishing 11-2. It’s just …

That defense. Particularly the passing defense. It was a glaring pimple on an otherwise Brad Pitt face.

Juxtaposed against those prodigious offensive numbers were stats such as these: Washington was 58th in the country in points allowed per game (25.8), 100th in passing yards allowed per game (251.5) and tied for 114th in allowing plays of more than 30 yards.

Nobody’s questioning the ferocity of the front seven with players such as edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui and linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio coming back. But the back end is unproven and likely has the Dawg die-hards fretting.

Advertising

So what say you, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Chuck Morrell? Is this a concern? What kind of strides have you made?

“It helps getting the room filled up again,” Morrell said in regard to the defensive backs’ depth. “I don’t want to keep going back over and over again because nobody cares, but injuries did play a part in some of our performance stuff last year. It’s developing young guys and getting veteran guys back, and once you get the room full it elevates the level of competition, and it brings the best out of everybody.”

Yes, it’s true — injuries were a killer. Defensive back Julius Irvin played in just six games for the Huskies last season and was recently forced to medically retire. Cornerback Jordan Perryman missed three games and was slowed down by an upper-leg injury. Fellow cornerback Elijah Jackson missed six games, and Davon Banks missed four.

There isn’t a good excuse for that Arizona State loss that killed UW’s chance at a Pac-12 title and College Football Playoff berth. But that game likely would have turned out different if the back end had been at full strength.

Now, however, returning players are healthy and a standout has arrived in transfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. The junior was an honorable mention on the All-Big-12 team last season as an Oklahoma State Cowboy.

On Monday, Muhammad harped on the importance of limiting explosive plays, an area he says significant progress has been made in practice. More than anything, though, he wants to see Washington re-establish itself as the defensive powerhouse it built its national reputation on last decade.

Advertising

“When I first came in, and just picking some guys’ brains, that came up a lot — ‘We gotta get back to us, we gotta get back to doing what we do, we gotta get back to what we’re known for,’ ” Muhammad said. “That’s why I came. Being in the South — to hear UW, that’s one of the DBUs [Defensive Back Universities]. That’s LSU, that’s ‘Bama. So like I said, we just gotta get back to us.”

One of the ways to get back there is to figure out how to create turnovers. Last season the Huskies were tied for 101st in the country with seven interceptions — and they got just two yards out of those. Compare that with the 2016 team, which was eighth, or the 2017 team, which was 23rd. It wasn’t much better on the fumble side, as Washington was tied for 106th in fumbles recovered in 2022.

This is why Morrell put such an emphasis on take-aways in Monday’s practice — knowing that getting the ball is often synonymous with getting the win. Picks, pokes, whatever it takes. It just wasn’t there last year.

Look, it’s difficult to say how much Washington will improve from last season to this season in the defensive department. There are obviously a lot of big names on their roster, but there were also some big numbers opponents posted against them. Every team has a weakness. Sometimes those weakness can be offset by strengths, which the Huskies have in abundance. But if a natty — not just a Pac-12 title — is the goal, drastic gains must be made on the back end.

Ulofoshio summed up the mentality after practice Monday, echoing Muhammad to a degree.

“It’s a defensive school, man,” Ulofoshio said. “We’re trying to go down as one of the best defenses in Dawg history. That’s the standard every year.”

The standard hasn’t changed. But national expectations have.

The Huskies haven’t been able pass on a chance to talk about a national championship. To win it, though, they have to make sure opponents can’t pass on them.