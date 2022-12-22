On New Year’s Day 2022, Washington wide receivers coach Junior Adams left to become the co-offensive coordinator at rival Oregon.

Five days later, Jalen McMillan decided to stay.

“I meant what I said on June 25th, 2019 (when I verbally committed to UW), and I’m going to stand on that,” UW’s sophomore wide receiver wrote on social media. “I’m excited about this team, offense, and coach (Kalen) DeBoer. Let’s ride.”

Eleven-plus months, 71 catches, 1,040 receiving yards and eight touchdowns later, McMillan is still standing.

He’s still staying, too.

After standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr., left tackle Troy Fautanu and edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui previously revealed they’ll return to UW for the 2023 season, McMillan announced the same decision Thursday.

“I’m coming back for next year. Go Huskies,” McMillan tweeted.

Fellow sophomore Rome Odunze remains undecided (publicly, at least) on his NFL future.

Together, McMillan (71 catches, 1,040 yards, 14.6 yards per catch, 8 TD) and Odunze (70 catches, 1,088 receiving yards, 15.5 yards per catch, 8 TD) became the first UW teammates to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. Redshirt freshman Ja’Lynn Polk added 38 catches, 649 receiving yards and six more scores.

With a prolific system and a cornucopia of trustworthy targets, Penix leads the nation in passing yards (4,354) and pass yards per game (362.8).

McMillan, of course, is a reason why.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pounder from Fresno, California, piled up a heaping helping of Husky highlights — two touchdowns in the opener against Kent State, an 84-yard catch-and-run score against Portland State, a 47-yard reception on the opening drive against Michigan State, a 34-yard grab he ripped away from defensive back Christian Gonzalez against Oregon, a 27-yard double reverse screen score against Colorado, a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half against Washington State …

The list goes on.

McMillan — a former four-star recruit and top-40 prospect — notched a 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the 2020 All-American Bowl.

In the Alamo Bowl against No. 20 Texas on Dec. 29, he’ll return to the scene of the score.

But when it comes to Husky highlights, McMillan has room for more.