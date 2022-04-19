Tim Bullard wasn’t ready to just sit in his chair.

In the days leading up to the 1959-60 Rose Bowl, the Washington Huskies and Wisconsin Badgers met for a ceremonial pregame dinner. The Huskies — including brothers and Coos Bay, Ore., natives Tim and Barry Bullard — were instructed to stand and mingle with their Midwestern adversaries.

That is, until a Badger poked the bear.

“Their All-Big Ten guard, Jerry Stalcup, came in, looked around at the guys spread around the room and said, ‘Washington, you can sit down, Wisconsin is here.’ That pissed us off,” Tim Bullard told the Kitsap Sun in 2011. “We were humiliated. We went and sat down on one side of the room and they sat on the other side. Nobody said anything. There was no interchange. We just focused for the game and wanted to kick their (expletive).”

Tim Bullard — whose given name is Forrest, which eventually devolved to “Timber,” then finally “Tim” — died after a battle with dementia on April 7, at age 81.

But first, the three-year starter at guard and center got what he wanted.

Despite entering the game as a 6.5-point underdog, Washington dealt the boasting Badgers a 44-8 thrashing on Jan. 1, 1960. A year later, the Huskies returned to the Rose Bowl and left Pasadena, Calif., with a 17-7 upset win over No. 1 Minnesota, claiming the program’s first national title along the way.

UW’s back-to-back Rose Bowl wins also reversed a troubling trend out west. Prior to the Bullards’ Pasadena debut, Midwestern programs had won 13 of the previous 14 Rose Bowl games. Then, following UW’s tandem triumphs, the western representative claimed 19 of the next 26 meetings.

“It was the defining moment for West Coast football,” Tim Bullard told the Kitsap Sun. “It showed that we could compete with anybody.”

Likewise, Tim Bullard — who, as a 6-foot, 210-pound lineman, was jokingly dubbed “Tiny Tim” by The Seattle Times — was not to be underestimated. After graduating from UW in 1962, he served in Vietnam as a first lieutenant communications officer in the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines.

“He was very proud to be a Marine,” his wife, Susan Bullard, told The Times Monday.

After returning to Seattle, Bullard — a former communications major — worked for 23 years as a producer and director for KOMO-TV. He lived in Bellevue, owned Husky football season tickets and enjoyed fishing, shrimping and crabbing as well.

Susan Bullard met her husband on a 25-year UW reunion committee in 1987. They were married in 1990 and moved to Lofall, near Poulsbo, in 2004.

“He was a nice guy, and he was good lookin’,” Susan said with a laugh, when asked what first attracted her to Tim. “He was a loving, caring kind of a guy.”

And, beyond the Rose Bowls and boyish looks, he was also known for his sense of humor. Before visiting Barry — who was a year older than Tim, and died of complications following surgery at age 73 in 2012 — at his home in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1978, Tim playfully told The Times: “It’ll be fun seeing Barry, but on a weekend that the Huskies are playing Arizona State and the Seahawks are playing Denver, I’ll be watching the Air Force Academy and Kent State. Aaarghhh …”

Still, Tim found more acceptable excuses to miss Husky games. After (technically) retiring, Tim became a licensed EMT and a volunteer firefighter with Poulsbo Fire Department Station 72 in 2011, at age 70.

Which required one significant sacrifice.

“I think he wasn’t ready to just sit in his chair,” Susan Bullard said of her husband’s atypical retirement. “He did the training (to become an EMT). He missed one whole (UW) football season. I went with other people, because he had classes every Saturday during football season that year.”

Susan Bullard said her 32 years married to Tim were “pretty darn special.” The Rose Bowl winner, TV director and proud Marine certainly stood for something — even when it meant missing a Washington football game.

He would have turned 82 years old on Thursday.

Happy birthday, “Tiny Tim.”