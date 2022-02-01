Before Washington recruited the Parkers, the Parkers recruited Washington.

It started with a tweet, as Armon Parker — a 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior from Fordson High School in Dearborn, Mich. — sent his highlight video to new UW defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield. With his interest piqued by the equal parts impressive and underexposed pass-rusher, Breckterfield called his coach, Fouad Zaban, requesting more information.

And, Armon aside, he had one other question:

Who’s the big guy standing next to him?

“That was me,” Jayvon Parker, Armon’s twin brother, told The Times with a laugh last week.

Which is how Washington (almost accidentally) unearthed the Parker twins — a pair of aesthetically identical 6-4, 270-pound boulders rolling into backfields, crushing the poor saps strewn in their path. But, because Armon and Jayvon attended tiny Advanced Technology Academy (which didn’t even offer a varsity football team until their sophomore seasons) before transferring to Fordson last summer, they garnered precious little attention from college recruiters — with Armon earning a single offer from Illinois, and Jayvon receiving an offer from Grand Valley State.

That all changed last month, when Breckterfield extended offers to both Armon and Jayvon during a home visit. Days later, the Parkers — along with their parents and grandparents — took an official visit to Seattle, 2,300 miles away.

They left one home and found another.

“(UW’s coaches) loved us, and we loved them back,” Jayvon Parker said. That’s why we committed there. We felt like it’s a fit for us, a home environment.”

Added Armon: “The coaches are building it, and we can go and build it with them. We can grow and win championships there.”

Advertising

And, more importantly, they can do it together — like Armon and Jayvon have always dreamed.

“The plan was to play together, because we didn’t want our family to go to different states (to watch us play),” Jayvon Parker said. “We love being next to each other. We’re each other’s best friends, so we love playing together. We love being around each other. So it’s four more years of messing around, arguing with each other, having fun like usual.”

For the Parkers, at least, the fun extended into the following week — when Armon and Jayvon hosted UW’s coaches for another home visit. Before committing, they executed an audacious prank — explaining that they couldn’t attend college so far from home.

Then they took the coaches into a different room, where a purple and gold Washington cake was waiting.

Their commitment was a relief for all involved.

“I’m not going to lie to you: we were stressing a little bit, trying to find a place where we can go and call home. We finally committed, and it’s a relief,” Jayvon Parker said. “We know we’re good. We have to come in and work our hardest to get that starting spot, but I’m happy about it.”

Added Zaban, who called the Parker twins “some of the best kids I’ve ever been around”:

Advertising

“Honestly, it’s a relief for me. I’m overly happy and excited. They’re really, really, really deserving of this, not just because they’re very, very good football players. But they’re just great people. I think they’re very deserving of all that comes their way.”

But playing time won’t come easy. In describing their skill sets, Zaban said “Armon moves a little better, but Jayvon is probably a little stronger.” They’re both ranked as low three-star recruits by 247Sports.

They have plenty to prove.

Which also applies to the entirety of UW’s 2022 class.

Because the Huskies enter Wednesday’s second national signing day with just five signees and three other verbally committed high school seniors, Kalen DeBoer’s first class at UW is ranked dead last in the Pac-12 and 108th in the nation by 247Sports. The Parker brothers and unranked Houston defensive back Jaivion Green are expected to sign national letters of intent on Wednesday, while two local prospects — four-star Sumner safety and Arizona State commit Tristan Dunn, and three-star Graham-Kapowsin offensive lineman and former UW commit Vega Ioane — will likely add to the list as well.

Roman Rashada, a three-star Diablo Valley College defensive back who took an official visit to UW last weekend, could also conceivably sign with Washington on Wednesday.

That’s after six prospects (initially) inked with UW during the December signing period — four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard (who has since reversed course and enrolled at Michigan State), four-star tight end Ryan Otton, three-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw, three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston and three-star Cerritos College linebacker Demario King.

But with limited prep prospects available, DeBoer has also attempted to address UW’s needs in the transfer portal, adding five future Huskies — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman, Arizona State wide receiver Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander, New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas and Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright.

Advertising

Even so, the Parker brothers — all potential, no publicity — may personify UW’s 2022 class better than anyone else.

Through sheer will (and social media savvy), they forced their way to Washington. And now they want to win.

Underrecruited and undeterred, they’re here to have their cake and eat it, too.

And no, it’s not a prank.

Armon Parker senior season highlights

Jayvon Parker senior season highlights